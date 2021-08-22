WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 1,350.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 44,337 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 23,722 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWRE opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $38.47.

