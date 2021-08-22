Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WLKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE:WLKP opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $894.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $322.23 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 100.53%.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

