Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Up to $7.44

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.64. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 2,227 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UP. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

