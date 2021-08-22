WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will post sales of $18.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.06 million and the highest is $18.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $16.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $73.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.87 million to $75.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $74.85 million, with estimates ranging from $72.05 million to $77.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 70.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.41. 53,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,809. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $321.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

