Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $91.57 million during the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of WLMS stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.91 million, a P/E ratio of 136.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.29.

In related news, Director Robert B. Mills acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,264.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 35.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

