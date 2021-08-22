WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,714,000 after buying an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after buying an additional 136,094 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $555.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $557.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $519.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

