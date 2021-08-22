WoodTrust Financial Corp Invests $283,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.