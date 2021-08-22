Xend Finance Price Reaches $0.40 (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded up 30.8% against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $4.68 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00130890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00156768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,438.96 or 1.00009580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $450.10 or 0.00910493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.44 or 0.06548977 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

