Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $12.00 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XPOF shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.