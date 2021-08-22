XSGD Reaches Market Cap of $36.44 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001489 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $36.44 million and approximately $31,100.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00056792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00132659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00157585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,175.37 or 1.00223687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.02 or 0.00931453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.90 or 0.06617459 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 52,637,140 coins and its circulating supply is 49,886,272 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars.

