Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $9.40

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $9.18. Yalla Group shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 3,518 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YALA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,847,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter worth approximately $10,851,000. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

