Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $9.40

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $9.18. Yalla Group shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 3,518 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on YALA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.14.
Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.
Further Reading: Upside/Downside
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.