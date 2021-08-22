Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of TSE Y opened at C$14.15 on Friday. Yellow Pages has a twelve month low of C$11.01 and a twelve month high of C$15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.27. The company has a market cap of C$392.10 million and a P/E ratio of 8.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.42.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$74.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Yellow Pages will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Yellow Pages to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

