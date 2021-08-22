YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $103.32 Consensus PT from Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE:YETI traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $98.64. 562,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. YETI has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.56.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,436 shares of company stock worth $15,683,156 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 19.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in YETI by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in YETI by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 40.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.