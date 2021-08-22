Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Invests $11.24 Million in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,235,000. DoorDash comprises about 2.8% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $49,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth $63,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 68,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $9,473,862.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 488,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $69,584,426.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,196,394 shares of company stock worth $179,841,272 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH opened at $184.08 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.78.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DASH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.