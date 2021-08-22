Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires Shares of 9,700 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Shares of IR stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.08. 1,489,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,904. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

