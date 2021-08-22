Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys 2,500 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First BanCorp. accounts for about 0.7% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 285.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 711,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 527,351 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 89,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.56. 1,318,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,412. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.38. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

