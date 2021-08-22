Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys 700 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. NeoGenomics comprises approximately 0.9% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 72,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 929,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Shares of NEO traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.89. 666,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,728. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,232.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

