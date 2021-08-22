Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New $496,000 Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZNGA. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Zynga by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zynga by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Zynga by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,032,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,374.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $3,712,412.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,349.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,332,614. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,519,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,918,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.