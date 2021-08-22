Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases 4,100 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 24.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 10.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 86,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.26. 23,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $944.41 million, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.