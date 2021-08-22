Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Reduces Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 38.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.96. 1,091,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,629. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.