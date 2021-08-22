Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock worth $5,711,860 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.46. 885,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,551. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

