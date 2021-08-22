Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Post $0.74 EPS

Brokerages predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.82. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 221.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.29) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE:ANF opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $47.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

