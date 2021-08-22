Zacks: Analysts Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$4.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report ($4.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.75). argenx reported earnings per share of ($3.96) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($7.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.56) to ($6.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($16.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.18) to ($4.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,469,000 after acquiring an additional 871,508 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,820,000 after acquiring an additional 80,214 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 9.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,119,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,315,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,963,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX opened at $314.58 on Thursday. argenx has a twelve month low of $212.66 and a twelve month high of $382.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.91.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.