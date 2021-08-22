Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Announce $4.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post earnings per share of $4.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.22 and the lowest is $3.65. Biogen posted earnings per share of $8.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $18.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.04 to $20.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $20.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.82 to $25.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

Shares of BIIB traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.74. The stock had a trading volume of 794,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $347.57. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

