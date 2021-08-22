Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to post $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.89 billion and the highest is $1.97 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $7.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,754.13.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,400,157 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,536.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,756,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $20.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,891.54. 124,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,183. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,912.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,673.64.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

