Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fanhua.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Fanhua had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $167.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

FANH traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $14.53. 13,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,283. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $780.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fanhua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Fanhua by 1,209.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fanhua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

