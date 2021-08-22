Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Billion

Brokerages expect that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report $3.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.83 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $15.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.34 billion to $16.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $18.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,372,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162,703. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

