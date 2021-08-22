Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Inogen posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INGN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $112,221.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,014 shares in the company, valued at $965,084.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 727,887 shares of company stock worth $42,393,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Inogen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Inogen by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inogen during the first quarter valued at $3,939,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inogen during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Inogen by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INGN traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.25. 126,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,513. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.81.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

