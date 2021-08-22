Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.61 Million

Brokerages forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce sales of $115.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.47 million and the lowest is $103.13 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $105.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $538.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $516.72 million to $554.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $562.25 million, with estimates ranging from $542.98 million to $581.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 109,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $54.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

