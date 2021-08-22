Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.61 Million

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce sales of $115.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.47 million and the lowest is $103.13 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $105.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $538.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $516.72 million to $554.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $562.25 million, with estimates ranging from $542.98 million to $581.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 109,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $54.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.