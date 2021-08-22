Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) to Post -$5.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) will announce earnings of ($5.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microvast’s earnings. Microvast posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26,850%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microvast will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Microvast.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Microvast stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57. Microvast has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $25.20.
About Microvast
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
