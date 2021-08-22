Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) to Post -$5.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) will announce earnings of ($5.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microvast’s earnings. Microvast posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26,850%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microvast will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Microvast.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Microvast by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microvast by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Microvast by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microvast stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57. Microvast has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

