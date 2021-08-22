Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.40. SP Plus reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million.

SP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 2,232.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 191,531 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 20.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 196,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SP opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

