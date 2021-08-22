Zacks: Analysts Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.41 Billion

Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will announce sales of $51.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.86 billion to $53.31 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $38.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $205.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.55 billion to $209.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $239.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $226.83 billion to $246.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $34.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,748.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,582.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,767.25.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.