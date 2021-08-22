Zacks: Analysts Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.98. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,393.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $218,150 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

