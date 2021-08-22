Zacks: Analysts Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Camtek posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Camtek by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Camtek stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.58. 59,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,310. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.62. Camtek has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $40.47.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

