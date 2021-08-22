Zacks: Analysts Expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.11 Million

Brokerages expect that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will report sales of $291.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.00 million. LendingTree posted sales of $220.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

TREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.29.

TREE stock opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $161.14 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.06 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 711.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 15.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter worth about $104,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

