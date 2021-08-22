Zacks: Analysts Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $2.20. PPG Industries posted earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.12. 1,131,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,002. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $116.95 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.