Zacks: Analysts Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. SPS Commerce posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

Shares of SPSC traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.27. The company had a trading volume of 151,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,564. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.76. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $124.37. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.22 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

