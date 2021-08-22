Zacks: Analysts Expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will announce $49.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.42 million. UMH Properties posted sales of $43.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year sales of $187.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.71 million to $189.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $203.95 million, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $205.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%.

UMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 138 shares of company stock worth $3,006 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

