Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 46.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

APPN stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.75. The company had a trading volume of 372,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,761. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.39 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.93. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $52.27 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

