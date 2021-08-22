Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.33). Viracta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($3.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Several research firms have weighed in on VIRX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of VIRX stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.12 and a quick ratio of 21.12. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $128,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1,662.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 53,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 148.3% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 257,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 153,589 shares during the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

