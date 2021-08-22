Zacks: Brokerages Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.97. Addus HomeCare posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Addus HomeCare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 104,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,579,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $87.57. 74,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,621. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.69.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

