Zacks: Brokerages Expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will report $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. CME Group reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. lowered their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

In related news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,092 shares of company stock worth $2,395,349. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $198.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

