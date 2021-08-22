Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Cousins Properties also reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUZ stock remained flat at $$38.37 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 630,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $40.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

