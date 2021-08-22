Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to post $69.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.73 million and the lowest is $63.30 million. Euronav reported sales of $205.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $402.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.00 million to $430.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $813.26 million, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $888.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,639,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,962,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 94,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EURN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. 835,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,854. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.37. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

