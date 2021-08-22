Zacks: Brokerages Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Post $0.25 EPS

Equities analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. EVO Payments reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

EVOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of EVOP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.20. 140,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,693. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,259.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.19.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $50,287.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,857.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,328 over the last ninety days. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 39.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

