Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Post $3.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report earnings of $3.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $4.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $14.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $19.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.50. 734,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $122.27 and a 12-month high of $189.00.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,525 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

