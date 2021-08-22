Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Announce $3.79 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. Lockheed Martin reported earnings of $6.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $23.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $27.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $28.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.25 to $28.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Shares of LMT traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $357.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,751. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $98.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

