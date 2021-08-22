Zacks: Brokerages Expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.25. PVH reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on PVH shares. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in PVH by 107.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 114,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,296,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,848,000 after buying an additional 426,297 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth $292,613,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 123,942.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH opened at $104.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.10. PVH has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $121.18. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

