Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $191.64 million for the quarter.

VIOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIOT stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $348.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.36. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

