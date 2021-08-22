Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Announce Earnings of $6.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.29 and the lowest is $6.07. Whirlpool reported earnings of $6.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $26.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.89 to $26.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $23.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $26.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.20. 289,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,415. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $164.06 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

